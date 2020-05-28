Thank You Town of St. J!
To the Editor:
The sixteen owners of Kingdom Taproom and Table would like to applaud the Town of St. Johnsbury, namely Town Manager Chad Whitehead, Assistant Town Manager Joe Kasparzak, Director of Public Works Steve Beauregard, and the members of the Selectboard, in their support of our downtown businesses. Reopening businesses that provide goods, services, and jobs to our community — and doing this safely — is the challenge before us right now.
In the restaurant industry, the importance of outdoor space for safe dining is critical. When a number of downtown restaurants recently expressed interest in adding outdoor space, the Town eagerly jumped in with us to think about solutions. We are grateful for the Town’s collaborative, creative spirit and extra effort to make things work — the recognition that this is not “business as usual” and that a one-size-fits-all approach won’t work in these unprecedented times. And neither will delay. To echo Chad Whitehead at Tuesday’s Selectboard meeting – we need to be willing to pilot and try different approaches right now. We applaud St. Johnsbury’s willingness to innovate and support businesses seeking to create safe options to serve our community again. Way to go, St. Jay. We are all in this together.
Marty Cavanaugh and Ed Vilandrie
