Jan. 1963 Hoops
To the Editor:
The 1962-1963 winter basketball campaigns for the two Scale City high schools were seasons for the players to take their lumps of defeat and to look forward to better seasons ahead. The St. Johnsbury Academy Hilltoppers, under new head coach Leonard Drew, were returning to the sport at a formal interscholastic league varsity level for the first time since the conclusion of the 1959-1960 basketball season. SJA, however, was part of two non-league, “independent” series against St. Johnsbury Trade School and Lyndon Institute during the two following winter basketball seasons pending the completed construction of Alumni Memorial Gymnasium (the gymnasium was finished and dedicated in October 1962).
The 1962-1963 season schedule for the Academy held a mixture of Northern Border League games (Newport High School, Sacred Heart High School, Derby, Orleans, and Lyndon Institute) along with contests with Littleton, Montpelier, Marian (the Catholic high school in Barre which closed in June 1972), South Burlington, and Burlington high schools. St. J. Trade was busily engaged in a Green Mountain League schedule that winter against roundball foes Hardwick Academy, Peoples Academy, Bradford Academy, Randolph, Waterbury, Northfield, and St. Michael. A snapshot of two mid-season January 1963 games underscored the tough slog that the 1962-1963 seasons held for both the Hilltoppers and the Tigers basketball squads.
A Tuesday Jan. 8, 1963 road game in Barre for the Hilltoppers proved to be a 30 point pasting of the Academy by the Blue Knights of Marian High School despite Academicians John Cornish and David Shumate dropping in 11 and 10 points, respectively (“Marian High Posts 72-42 Win Over St. Johnsbury Academy,” The Burlington Free Press, Wed. Jan. 9, 1963, at p. 5). Down Western Avenue one week later, on Tuesday night January 15, 1963, the gymnasium of St. Johnsbury Trade School was the venue for a Green Mountain League game between St. Michael’s High School of Montpelier (a Catholic high school which closed in June 1967) and the Tigers of St. J. Trade. St. Michael’s beat the Trade Tigers by sixteen points that evening. Nonetheless, Trade’s “Jim Dunn, who has led the [Tigers] scorers all season, was high [scorer] for the game with 17 points. He was the only Trade player in double figures (“St. Mike’s Trips Trade, 56-40,” The Barre Times Argus, Wed. Jan. 16, 1963, at p. 9).
The Academy finished third in the six team NBL with a record of 5-5 (“Final NBL Standings,” The Newport Daily Express, Wed. Feb. 20, 1963, at p. 4) and St. J. Trade finished in the basement of the eight team GML standings with a winless 0-14 tally (“Final Green Mountain League Standings,” The Barre Times Argus, Sat. Feb. 9, 1963, at p. 6). Sixty years ago, difficult winter basketball seasons for the two St. Johnsbury high school teams.
Christopher E. Ryan
Simi Valley, Calif.
