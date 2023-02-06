People hunt for many reasons: sport, trophy, tradition—some even hunt for food! Ironically, many of these hunters seem offended when coyotes hunt for food—for mere survival. Unlike humans, coyotes don’t have other food options. They can’t go to the grocery store to buy meat and eggs. Or if they’re really hungry and don’t have time to cook, they can’t drive through the local Burger King and grab a Whopper with cheese. These wild canids expend tremendous energy and skill to hunt for each and every meal. They waste nothing and value every morsel. Can all hunters claim that? Yet most hunters have very strong feelings about coyotes and none of them are good.

We often hear hunters complain about coyotes being cruel. Cruel? I think that when hunters take poor shots at deer, moose, bear and other animals, and leave them to suffer from non-lethal injuries is cruel. Coyotes and other wild animals don’t seek to be cruel. They kill to survive and they do so the only way they can, often using only their teeth and their skill. Not all hunts are successful and coyotes frequently walk away exhausted with a rumbling belly with no fridge to open. Their hunting pursuits may leave them injured, whether it’s due to a kick in the face by a deer or left with a broken back. Coyotes generally prey on the weak and injured and keep the herd healthy. Humans can’t say that. Many hunters kill for “sport” and recreation, seeking the healthiest animal for trophies to hang on a wall, yet condemn non-human animals for killing for survival.

