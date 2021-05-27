January 6 Insurrection
To the Editor:
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) empowered Representative John Katko (R-NY) to negotiate a bipartisan deal with Democrats to create an independent commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection at the US Capital. However, when Rep. Katko successfully reached a bipartisan deal with the Democrats that included all of the substantial demands of Leader McCarthy, he opposed the commission anyway.
Opposition to the bipartisan legislation goes against Leader McCarthy’s reason for voting against impeaching Donald Trump. “I believe impeaching the president in such a short time frame would be a mistake,” he said. “No investigations have been completed. No hearings have been held….”
With equal membership, subpoena power, and co-authorship of the final report, I would think that the Republicans would jump at the chance to use those powers to prove their claim that “Anitifa” was the true instigator of the January 6 insurrection. Yet, only 35 House Republican voted for the commission.
The story is the same in the US Senate where Republican senators were initially for a commission, but now oppose one. Take for example Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) who tweeted on February 13: “The 1/6 attack on the Capitol was horrific & appalling. Those who planned & participated in the violence that day should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I agree w/Speaker Pelosi—a 911-type investigation is called for to help prevent this from happening again.”
Republicans are not philosophically opposed to investigating attacks on our country as their 7 congressional investigations and 33 hearings into the 2012 attack on the U.S. embassy in Benghazi, Libya, that killed 4 Americans proves. At a cost of tens of millions of taxpayers’ dollars, each investigation cleared then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the Obama Administration.
So why are the Republican opposed to investigating the January 6 attack on our democracy? The obvious answer is that they are protecting Donald Trump, House Republicans who may have been involved in organizing the January 6 Insurrection, and Leader McCarthy from testifying about his desperate phone call with Donald Trump on January 6.
A few examples that affirm the Republican motives include Representative Andrew S. Clyde (R-GA) who referred to the January 6 insurrection as a “normal tourist visit.” A very interesting comment given the photographs of him screaming and frantically barricading the doors to the House gallery on January 6. I wonder if this is how he typically greets visiting tourists?
Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) was removed from House Republican Leadership not so much for her wanting to hold Donald Trump accountable for the January 6 insurrection, rather, that she continued to publicly express her belief. It is hard for Republicans to cancel the January 6 insurrection when a member of the House Republican leadership doesn’t play along.
I agree with Senator Cornyn’s original position that we need a “911-type investigation” of the January 6 insurrection so that it does not happen again. But in our current political environment, loyalty to party trumps duty to nation. And therefore if Donald Trump was a Democrat, the roles would be reversed with the Republicans wanting an investigation and the Democrats wanting to prevent one.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.