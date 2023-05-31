January 6 Will Happen Again

After the 2020 election Fox News promoted Donald Trump’s assertion, on the basis of nothing whatsoever, that the election had been stolen from him. This was done on Rupert Murdoch’s direct orders to his anchorpeople like Tucker Carlson, who knew they were lying but who stood to lose money if they told the truth. Millions of people fell for it, and some of them were sufficiently hopped up on these lies to invade the capitol building.
What is to prevent this from happening again? Thanks to Section 230 of the 1996 Telecommunications Act, broad political lying is allowed as a form of “entertainment”. It’s surely no coincidence Fox News went on the air that same year. Rupert Murdoch incited an insurrectionary mob to prevent a lawful transfer of power, backing away from his lies at the last minute when he saw that the coup attempt was failing, but apparently he can’t be prosecuted for this because he did it all as an “entertainer”. Goddammit! We are utterly helpless before these arrogant criminals. They can inspire a mob to attack the government, and THOSE deluded idiots are receiving stiff prison sentences, but the very people who egged them on are untouchable. (That’s how you can tell the true members of the elite: they have get-out-of-jail-free cards.)
You can depend on it: Murdoch is likely to try this again in 2024 - and nobody knows what to do!
