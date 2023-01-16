January 6th Riot
To The Editor:
I have been reading different accounts of the January 6th riot committee procedure and findings including the most recent release coming out in the local newspapers, and the only action taken has been for the committee to send the findings to the Justice Department for potential criminal prosecution for Mr. Trump’s efforts to reverse the 2020 election results, which culminated in the Capitol riot.
I believe the Democrats are so insensate over not being able to impeach President Trump with two tries that they fostered the investigations into some of his private entities, looking for anything that could be used against him in criminal prosecution. Whatever he did, or didn’t do, during the Capitol riot is now history (according to the investigations and so many of the committee’s witnesses), but what good for our country and its citizens has come out of the revelations over the almost endless months of work ( I question what work has Congress done for us citizens during all this investigation and committees witnessing revelations: about what they knew what was really happening in the White House. President Trump’s actions in the rally before the riot and during it have been questioned over and over again. But you have to remember Mr. Trump was still our U.S. President with Presidential powers until the electoral votes were all counted and Mr. Biden was sworn in as the new President. I also believe our Presidents have certain privileges and may have certain private entities that should not be violated as some investigation procedures did just that! After Mr. Trump became a private citizen again, he regained all the liberties and rights of the normal American citizen with the protections of the normal citizen as well. I believe those rights and protection of his entities were violated by parts of the various investigations. I sometime question our rights and protection of our property under the laws of our Constitution as people (natural-born citizens ) are often left high and dry to pay more taxes to pay for the benefits for the illegal immigrants and refugees, who never pay a cent into the funds they draw from. We, the natural-born citizens, pay into the funds all of our working lives to get those benefits given free of charge to those illegals and refugees. Who comes first with the leaders of our country??? But that is another issue I will not write more about it right now; as the issue on hand is what to do about the January 6th Committee and its finding. I say Trash Them Both as they have done nothing For Us Citizens since they began this fiasco, except costing Congressional time, and costing us taxpayers our taxes for going to Washington and doing nothing productive for our country or its citizens, except put on a crazy show of investigation fiasco’s. Congressional people (men and women, Republicans and Democrats and Independents ), do the work we citizens sent you to Washington to do — get this country back on the road to recovery from this inflation with higher prices on essentials every day and a mixed bag of reports that more jobs have been filled and unemployment has been reduced. Maybe you can show some gumption for the people you are supposed to REPRESENT and not just talking, which has resulted in a POORER U.S.A., with a 31+ trillion national debt!
There, I have written some of my thoughts about the January 6th Committee Fiasco. Condemn me if you feel like it, but, remember I have the right, under the U.S. Constitution, to express my views, which I have in this letter. May God Bless and Help America if we (and our Congressional People) don’t see the light soon and quit all this taxing and investigating foolishness in our Congressional lawmakers and their leaders. I rest my case.
Jacob Kokaly
Newport, Vt.
