Japanese Internment
To the Editor:
George Will’s column on Japanese internment in the September 21 issue of the Caledonian-Record called to mind a singular fact I recall coming across when reading the Los Angeles Times’ special supplement, published one year after the so-called Rodney King Riot of April 1992.
Their staff had spent that time analyzing in close detail all of the data from that terrible event - in which 63 had died and over $1 billion in property damage had been caused – and had set it all forth in many pages of comparative analysis: where events had taken place, what types of stores had been looted, what was the demographic profile of the rioters etc.
The fact I refer to – which was highlighted by the report – was that, from the only ethnic group in LA that had ever been officially, legally persecuted by the US government, the Japanese Americans, there came not a single rioter.
James Herold
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
