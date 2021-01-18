Jarringly Personal
To the Editor:
I read your editorial “A Soulless & Spineless Faction” dated January 12, 2021, and the follow-up letters, including one that called for requiring the “spineless” to wear letters of “S”—for shame, I suppose. What a travesty. The editorial includes these words: “only”, “blatant”, “incited”, “armed insurrection”. You label anyone who disagrees with your position “self-interested sycophants”, “diehards”, “soulless”, “zealots”- the name-calling does not end, in fact. Your editorial uses phrases like “red herrings” and “false dilemmas”, and your editorial is jarringly personal.
Nowhere do you address any of the issues you raise. You mention, for example, that Republicans picked up House seats and yet Trump did not win — precisely one of the issues that others claim show evidence of fraud—yet you dismiss that outright. In fact, you say, there is only one right position. You don’t consider that there might be evidence nor that anyone who disagrees with you (and there are likely millions) might have a point or might have good-faith reasons for their positions; you just want those who disagree with you to shut up.
I have always respected the Caledonian Record as a fair, thoughtful newspaper — one I have always proudly considered a home-town example of not only excellent journalism but respect for others, and I would have considered your opinion, even had I disagreed with your conclusion. You have just lost my respect.
