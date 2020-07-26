Jeannine Young
To the Editor:
I hope the voters of the Orleans-Caledonia House District will nominate Jeannine Young to serve in the legislature.
She has decades of experience in local government and business. She’s active in her church and in a host of charitable causes. She’s received numerous awards and is widely respected for her hard work and dedication to her community.
Jeannine understands the importance of jumpstarting the economy as we recover from the pandemic; she’s ready to get to Montpelier and roll up her sleeves to help the people of the Northeast Kingdom.
