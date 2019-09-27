Jesus Is The Answer
To the Editor:
There is an answer to the opioid addiction problem. It’s not more coordination, more facilities, more workers or more money. It’s Jesus.
Corporate solutions don’t solve individual battles. It all comes down to individual battles. Individuals are losing in record numbers, which is why the problem is so huge. Each individual is battling against evil. Demons are focused, experienced and more powerful than humans. (Ephesians 6:12).
Jesus came to destroy the works of the devil (1 John 3:8). He never lost a battle with a demon and he healed and cured and released many in far worse condition than opioid addiction (one example-Mark 5:1-20).
You want to get better and stay better. It requires a decision to turn from your self-directed life to one fully and permanently committed to Jesus. Pray to him to forgive your past sins (there are many others besides drugs) and turn your life over to him. The free choice is yours. Choose true healing and freedom from bondage.
Greg Darling
Littleton, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.