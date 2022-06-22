JFK
To the Editor:
Do you remember John Fitzgerald Kennedy, who ran and got elected to the Presidency in a landslide vote by the people. Many people, influenced by the media, said he would not win because he was a Roman Catholic with little experience in the political field. One of his best-known sayings was, “Do not expect our country to do for you, but you do for your country!” So when he was elected he did for our country by giving up his first Presidential years salary to show the way.
Where in present-day America, or even the world, would a top position leader even think about doing that for his nation to show his or her, caring for the people? More likely the present-day leader would ask for a raise, or bonus, on top of their salary. Is there any other nation besides the U.S.A. allow their governing body set its own salary, bonuses and other benefits? No way!
Everyone that does get a salary, even in the large companies, does not have the power to do that! Only the U.S. Congress has the power to set its benefits and salary. I can’t remember when or how the congress got the power, but our founding fathers most certainly had the power to do whatever they wished, as public voting was not in the way then, but the “represented the people,” and had the people’s needs and wants in those founding father’s patriotic hearts, when they met to work out a plan for their new nation for all the people, not just arguing about “pet” legislation. Today’s politicians want to add to the constitution or remove some parts that our founding fathers worked to get into that first constitution and Bill of Rights. I believe our U.S.A. would have been a lot different if President John F. Kennedy was not assassinated and had been given the chance to serve out his Presidency not like our present-day billionaire or trillionaire leadership with our national debt creeping close to 30 trillion, that our great-great-great-grandchildren will be suffering with, when they get mature enough to pay the ever-increasing taxes. Our founding fathers never considered that congressional people were to be career jobs. They, each for the most part, had large plantations and (yes, slaves working on them), but the founding fathers didn’t make career jobs out of their representation meetings. I don’t believe they even got paid for “representing the people” but, maybe were given expense monies. They brought to the convention meeting the wishes of their people and debated the proposals as they worked out the Constitution and Bill of Rights to improve the life of all the Americans in the colonies to become states of the United States of America. I looked in all kinds of federal books and encyclopedias without success to find something about when and how the congressional people were granted salaries, bonuses, health benefits and pensions so I am thinking that when congressional people go in committee meetings closed to the public that is when self setting of salaries, bonuses, health benefits and pensions was born and passed when it was brought to the congressional floor for the vote. Who, then would vote against the committee’s bill. That is only my “take” on that subject, but it is logical, as many things are done in “mysterious” committee meetings that are “leaked out” before we public know about them. We just pay the taxes that go along with this kind of legislation.
So, is there any readers of this paper who can give me the answer to the question, “When and how did the congressional get the salaries and bonuses and other benefits, including pensions, set within their own jurisdiction to increase without consulting anyone or department.
Our founding fathers did set the qualifications for being a congressman or woman, but did not set the limit as to the number of terms so some of our current members of congress just kept on winning their seats thereby becoming career congressionists, with a pension awaiting retirement. Most of our Presidents served one or two terms, with Franklin Delano Roosevelt dying in his fourth term. After Roosevelt, there was a two term limit for the Presidency, but no limit on the congress terms as long as he or she wins in the election. So what our founding fathers envisioned for a representative government, according to our U.S. Constitution is now a political game to fill the congressional seats, as the political parties try to gain the majority in the senate and the House of Representatives and so gain control of the leadership in our U.S.A.
Jacob Kokaly
Newport, Vt.
