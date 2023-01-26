Joe Benning Should Get a Raise

Rather than limit the Constitutional Rights of Vermonters charged with crimes, Joe Benning should get paid more by Vermont’s Defender General, Matthew Valerio. So should all the other attorneys who are under-paid and over-worked defending those who cannot afford private counsel.
New York defenders just successfully sued in Federal Court for better pay. Perhaps Vermont attorneys should do the same. Regardless, the Defender General and public defenders should be advocating for more resources and better pay, not keeping the budget low while complaining about recognizing constitutional rights.
Imagine if you were too poor to pay for a lawyer and wrongfully charged with simple assault, but the prosecutor only wanted a fine (and a charge on your record). Wouldn’t you expect that you have a right to counsel “at the State’s expense”? You would not under our current regime. Instead of working to reinforce the right to counsel and limit the reach of the police state, bureaucrats in Montpelier would prefer to save some money by continuing to deprive the public defense system of adequate resources or personnel. Yet there is always money to further militarize the police. As many Vermonters who have been pressured to accept plea deals or give up rights to their children know, you get what you pay for.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
