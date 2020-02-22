John Wilson For Council
To the Editor:
This year we have two open seats on the city council and former city councilman John Wilson has decided to throw his hat into the ring for one of them. As most of you know, Mr. Wilson has served the city admirably for 17 years and I feel very fortunate to have been on the city council for 8 years, 7 of them along with Mr. Wilson. He has always been considerate of the citizens, listened to their concerns, educated himself on the topics and been fair in his decisions. I trust Mr. Wilson to continue representing Newport citizens, all of us, and hope that you will support him as I plan to.
Denis Chenette
Newport, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.