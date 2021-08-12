Join the Rally
To the Editor:
I’d like to invite my North Country neighbors to mark their calendars and join us for a “Do The Right Thing DES” RALLY on Friday, September 10 at 2 p.m. in front of the entrance to the NH Department of Environmental Services office building at 29 Hazen Drive in Concord.
The deadline for the public to send in comment on the highly-destructive wetlands permit application for the dangerously-irresponsible landfill development next to Forest Lake is the following Monday, September 13th. Please JOIN US in urging NHDES to do the right thing by sending an email to NHDES and urge them to DENY the wetlands permit application. JOIN us in Concord on September 10th for what will surely be another large, impressive RALLY at 2 p.m., bring signs urging NHDES to “Do The Right Thing”, and like the Northern Pass battle, TOGETHER, WE can STOP this terrible project that will forever alter the wonderful quality of life we all know and love in the North Country.
P.S. On a related note, the AVRRDD Mt. Carberry Landfill, located outside of Berlin, recently had it’s Phase IIIA expansion permit deemed complete by NHDES, with a public hearing and subsequent approval to most likely follow, providing landfill capacity out to 2043, with Phase IIIB expansion pushing future potential landfill capacity out even further, to 2049. The North Country has PLENTY of landfill capacity at Mt. Carberry, providing even more reason for NHDES to DENY the wetlands and solid waste permit applications for Casella’s unneeded, and obviously unwanted, landfill next to Forest Lake State Park.
Once we stop Casella, we need to work together to reduce what we waste, in order to preserve and protect our precious environment for future generations of North Country residents and tourists to enjoy!
Thank you!
Jon Swan
Dalton, N. H.
