Join Us to Help Bring our Country Together

To the Editor:
Whether you voted for Joe Biden or Donald Trump, I hope you agree that it is important to keep our great country together. These challenging times require us to lower the temperature of nastiness and vitriol that is permeating our nation. A wise person once said, “It is impossible to solve problems if you view someone as an enemy.”
Because someone doesn’t agree with you, that doesn’t mean they are evil, that doesn’t mean they are unworthy. Everyone is worthy. It is up to each of us to model how we treat each other, to do so with respect and dignity.
Given concerns about this national crisis, I volunteer with Braver Angels (https://braverangels.org/), a national citizens movement that is uniting Americans from across the political spectrum to depolarize our country. Embracing core values of respect, humility, honesty, and responsible citizenship, we bring people together to listen and better understand those with whom they disagree. We offer online workshops, including one on Families and Politics that teaches skills to successfully manage political conflict with family members. Our next workshop is on Saturday Feb. 6, and there is no cost!
