Julia Jackson’s Words for Humanity
To the Editor:
A press conference was broadcast the afternoon of Tuesday, August 25, 2020. It was another emotional, horrendous account of an unarmed African-American man being shot by police in his hometown of Kenosha, Wisconsin. This man, Jacob Blake, was videoed walking away from police officers to his car where it was parked with his three young children in it. He was grabbed by his t-shirt and shot at least seven times in the back at point blank range at the door of his car. If you have not yet seen this video, let that vision burn into your mind. A senseless, violent act against a fellow human done without thought of consequence by another fellow human, who is an employee at taxpayer expense of Jacob Blake’s hometown police force.
Julia Jackson is Jacob Blake’s mother. She somehow mustered the internal strength and courage to speak to us all in that press conference. “Take a moment and examine your heart. Citizens, Police Officers, Firemen, Clergy, Politicians- do Jacob justice on this level and examine your hearts.” This is how Julia Jackson started and her entire time at the podium, all her words and the context of WHY and WHERE she had to speak should be played and replayed, and replayed again, until they are memorized by all us. And if the women and men who are asked to serve or are hired or voted in to serve as protectors and managers of our Democracy could show one-tenth of her moral courage, character, and understanding of our shared humanity then our communities and our entire country would be healthier and safer.
Jacob Blake is still alive as this is written but forever changed. We, as citizens and as a country, need to be forever changed. We are all being forced to watch as some people in positions of power are trying to lead by sowing hate and fear; trying to use fear of what makes each of us different to divide us all.
