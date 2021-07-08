July 14th Public Hearing
To the Editor:
Put A Voice to Your Outrage , and Stop Another North Country Landfill.
To my neighbors in the North Country, and all people who love NH, I urge you to attend a July 14th Public Hearing in Whitefield, and add your voice to the ridiculous notion of sighting another landfill in our North Country. The NH Department of Environmental Services needs to hear from all of us. Please take a stand against the Wetlands Permit that Casella has applied for and needs in order to build a mega dump in Dalton NH.
Do not be fooled into believing that NH needs a new landfill for NH trash. NHDES has been clear that NH does not have a waste capacity crisis. But Casella does, as half the trash they want to bury here is hauled in from out of state and they need somewhere to dump it. Are we willing to be complicit in their bottom line?
To add insult to injury, the proposed Dalton dump sight is next to Forest Lake State Park and Forest Lake. It would destroy 17 acres of unadulterated, invaluable wetlands and at least 5 vernal pools, potentially many more ( which is where frogs and amphibian life starts, largely supporting bird’s and many mammal’s food chain). This proposed landfill, placed on 180 acres, with the option to expand onto 1900 acres, would be across the road from the Ammonussoc River, just a few miles upstream from thriving Littleton and the dollars it brings into our area. It would also be in close proximity to hundreds of homes.
By the way, Casella says there will be 100 tractor trailers in and out each day through the center of Whitefield and Bethlehem to deliver their haul. Really?
This is a regional issue that threatens all of us…our clean water bodies and ground water, pristine air quality, our undeveloped old growth forest, our outdoor recreation and vibrant tourism economy… this is our NH. We need to let NHDES know that we are willing to take responsibly for handling our own waste, but we are not beholding to a for-profit corporation and their shareholders.
NHDES requests that members of the public that intend to speak in person or by online access register by July 9th. Please visit: Northcountryabc.net , in order to do so. Written testimony can also be sent.
This meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 14th, at the White Mts. Regional High School in Whitefield at 3:00 PM.
See you there.
Nancy Carbonneau Morrison
Whitefield, N. H.
