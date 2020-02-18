Just Curious
To the Editor:
Todd Leadbeater wrote: “…large portions of this nation think Vermonters have lost their minds.” He’s referring to emojis on license plates and Senator Sanders running for president.
I’m curious to know if Todd can back up his statement with a scintilla of evidence. An internet search for “Vermonters have lost their minds” came up with nothing but Todd’s letter.
A “large portion” of a nation with a population of roughly 330 million is a lot of people. I’d say maybe 175 million or so. If that many Americans believe that “Vermonters have lost their minds,” surely we’d find some mention of it on the internet. And surely Todd could support his assertion with evidence.
