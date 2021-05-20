Just Do the Work
To the Editor:
Looks like the Littleton School Board has one newly elected member, Matt St. John, who demands the schools unmask right now. Matt says the CDC’s new mask guidance means just that.
I laughed a lot after reading about this here in the Caledonian (great local reporting 5/19/21). Was Mr. Matt espousing “follow the science” about masks throughout the pandemic? Instead of grandstanding, this newly elected guy needs to shut up, roll up his sleeves, and do the work focused on school and student needs.
If I want to see political posturing I’ll watch Fox News directly, thank you very much.
Michael Scanlon
Littleton, N. H.
