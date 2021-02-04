Just Have to Respond
To the Editor:
Sometimes you just have to respond:
Trust me..I have no desire to be a weekly Letter to the Editor writer. But, sometimes you read letters that are so vial and so filled with lies that it would be egregious not to respond. Paul Cobeil’s letter of January 31st and Pierre Berube’s letter of January 28th cannot be left unchecked. And so I write.
It’s easy to dismiss Berube’s babbling by his outrageous claims that under President Biden “many will die, millions will be impoverished, the economy will collapse”. Berube’s lack of facts and abundance of BS speak volumes. Berube speaks of “hundreds of affidavits” to prove his bogus claims of voter fraud. First off, it would take millions of affidavits of voter fraud to change the results of the 2020 election. Secondly, I challenge Mr. Berube to outline, in detail, his claims of “hundreds of affidavits”. Let’s see those affidavits. Let us investigate those affidavits. In fact, I will happily pay for a full page ad in the Caledonian for Mr. Berube to outline those voter fraud claims, as long as he allows me to refute those claims with well investigated facts. In this day and age, specifics and facts still matter. Berube’s outlandish claims of voter fraud, of packing the Supreme Court, and the far left being nihilists are OPINIONS. Berube offers no facts…no evidence…and no rationale for his far right beliefs. Nor do I suspect he ever will. As I said, easy to dismiss.
Paul Cobeil’s letter requires a much more serious response. Here’s a man that qualifies himself as “one who held the priesthood for 40 years and invested thousands of hours reading the scripture” who’s own writing demonstrates that you can learn and preach for years and years and years, but you can still fail miserably at understanding religion, the Bible and scripture!
Corbeil does a good job at portraying himself as an exemplary Christian. But then you read his letter. I’m sure Corbeil could talk circles around me when it comes to his Biblical knowledge. But knowledge of the Bible does not equate to practicing the most sacred principles of the Bible. It’s really quite simple…Matthew 7:1…”Judge not that you not be judged”. In his letter, Corbeil speaks of liberals “hatred for God, Christ, country and freedom”. He speaks of the “lefts’ disgust for America”. He tells us “if you want to learn about hate, dishonesty and self-destruction, ask a liberal”. He says “I don’t write letters to the editor for the left…most are beyond hope”. No doubt Matthew is rolling in his grave at the hateful writings of Mr. Corbeil.
Mr. Corbeil. I am a Christian. I was raised in the Methodist religion. I attended Sunday School as a child. I believe in our Lord and Savior. I try to live my life as Jesus would want me to. Oh wait…I’m a liberal Democrat. I participate in “self indulging entertainment like sports and television”. Oh God, straight to hell I go!! Mr. Corbeil, I’m what you would define as a leftist beyond hope. Well hear this loud and clear. Your letter is vial. Your letter is filled with hatred. Your letter has no religious, biblical or Christian-like value. Your letter is divisive. Your letter is nothing more than opinionated falsehoods. Your letter is an insult to the God you claim to cherish and worship. Your letter is an epic example of the difference between studying scripture vs. living your life according to scripture. Mr. Corbeil…you get one thing right when speaking of our savior…”here’s an individual who fed the hungry, cured the ill and taught the ignorant”. Well…I would qualify that as saying he taught some of the ignorant. Bye Felicia!
Gary Briggs
Lunenburg, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.