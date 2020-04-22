Just Let Them Die
To the Editor:
Our elderly folks in nursing homes are dropping dead by the thousands and no one is trying to stop it. Whether they get any medical care like ventilators or other life saving help is the question. I doubt that any of these deaths in nursing homes are investigated. Allowing the virus to get into the homes and spread is another issue. Do staff bring it in? Why aren’t they tested?
Getting food and other needed things for elderly folks living alone is another problem. It looks like we are either starving them to death or killing them off with the damned virus. Getting old right now is hazard for sure in the USA!
Later,
