To the Editor:
I’m going to start this by telling everyone that I know that this isn’t the time for this. But I was raised to stand up for something you believe in. I just can’t hold this in and I feel like not saying anything will leave this in-humane, disrespectful, and just plain wrong way that hospitals are conducting themselves.
My family are all great people and we were brought up to be the best we can be in life and to be good to anyone. But the last 24 hours has brought me so much anger. My grandmother did not deserve what happened at NVRH. My father, aunts and uncles did not deserve it either.
You can’t tell me that hospitals haven’t come up with a plan for end of life situations for families. Where a woman that devoted her life to her God, husband, children, and family could not have at least her children be at her side during her final moments. I’m not saying all at once. But at least a few at a time where they can say there goodbyes to their mother.. My dad, aunts and uncles will never get this time back, and it’s horrible that people who make these policies can just accept that this is right.
I know that these are different times, but here we are almost 2 years into this and this continues to happen to families. Our state and local leadership need to figure something out for future families. I wouldn’t ever wish this on anyone. To my family, I love you guys and I don’t want to bring this negative energy to us during this time of mourning. I’m not this kind of person, but I feel deep down inside that maybe something can be done for future families to never have to go through what my family just did. A real conversation needs to happen about something that can be done… Memere I love you more than words can describe. May you Rest in Peace and go be with your beloved husband, uncle Dennis and Daniel.
Jordan David Brasseur
Derby, Vt.
