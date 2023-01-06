Just Thinking

What will happen first? Will the House of Representatives install a new speaker, or will the ice be gone at Joe’s Pond before May (This year, not next.) One has to wonder. The Republican leadership has had close to two months to have a speaker in place by the first of January. Figuratively speaking, I ask, “Where’s the beef”?
Again, one has to wonder how the Republicans can come up with a solution to the emigration issue (or any issue for that matter), if they can’t agree on who should lead their party? (Hint: the Republican extremist don’t want a solution.)
As a symbol of good faith and unity I think for starters Congress could move the Statue of Liberty to the Mexican border. You know the one that has a plaque beginning with “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” It won’t happen because the right-wing will demand budget reductions before agreeing to pay for a four-foot long shovel to move the old girl.
Meanwhile, on a state level, Texas Governor Greg Abbot thinks loading human beings on buses and then driving them around until the driver can find snow on the ground to deposit the poor souls is good policy. I’m not so sure. Let us pray…. Amen.
