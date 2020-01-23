Just Walk Away

To the Editor:

What if the senate dems and two independent senators just got up and walked out of the senate chamber and declared an impeachment mistrial?

After a total 14 hour day of failures these dems are finished. All eleven of their proposed amendments were denied by the republican led senate along party lines of 53-47. That means this “trial” is going nowhere and is a travesty of justice.

In other words, the republicans are in lock step with the impeached president and do not want to hear from any witnesses

