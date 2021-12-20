“Just Wanting to Help People”
To the Editor:
I’d like to add my voice to those wishing Dr. Tom Turek well on his retirement. Tom’s attitude of “just wanting to help people” at the beginning of his career is an example to us all. He certainly achieved his goal and our community has been much better for it. I sincerely wish him the best in all future endeavors.
Joe Benning
State Senator
Caledonia District
Lyndonville, Vt.
