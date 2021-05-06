Justice
To the Editor:
We hear much about justice these days. The word is so rich in meaning that over the years I have sought to clarify it for myself and my students at NVU. In this, I was aided by a generous local attorney.
There are four basic forms of justice. The first is distributive. Distributive justice aims to give everyone in a society their fair share of wealth, honors, and opportunities for self- improvement. Of course there is disagreement about what is fair, and what are the best methods to achieve it. There is wider agreement that something is seriously wrong when the top one percent of Americans have twice the total wealth of the lowest fifty percent.
The second form of justice is retributive. Those who have broken the law must “pay” for their wrongdoing. The conviction of former Minneapolis policeman, Chauvin, who murdered George Floyd with his knee, is the best current example. Philosophers differ about the roots of this need to exact retribution. Some say that it is to recognize and honor an objective moral order. Others say its intent is to deter. Still others claim that it is a societal means of expressing a deep personal need for revenge.
The third form of justice is compensatory or restorative. When persons or other entities have been deprived of something of value that belongs to them through carelessness, evil intent, or the public good, it is only fair that they be compensated. I know of a farmer who, by spraying Roundup on a windy day, destroyed a belt of his neighbor’s corn across the fence. He was required to pay his neighbor for the damage. Another example is that a portion of the current relief bill has been allocated to compensate black farmers who for generations were denied loans from banks and federal agencies because of racial prejudice.
While individuals need to be just in their personal relations, most justice is a societal affair, administered through structures like courts which must follow certain rules. The fourth form of justice, then, is procedural. Evidence of wrongdoing must be gotten fairly, the accused must be informed of their rights, jurors chosen who are impartial, etc. Last March a Boston Federal appeals court ruled that D. Tsarnaev, the surviving Boston marathon bomber, should be spared the death sentence, because the judge had not questioned jurors enough about their exposure to pre-trail publicly and had excluded evidence concerning his older brother and accomplice. In any case, Tsarnaev will remain in prison for life.
I close with two further observations. Justice is deeply enmeshed with power. Structures of justice must be more powerful than the persons and forces they need to control or punish. Further, these so-called structures are parts of an ever shifting system influenced by the give and take of power: power to pass laws, appoint judges, sign executive orders,influence through the media, finance campaigns, and limit or enhance voting. There is also the psychological power felt by people who march arm in arm in the streets.
My second observation is that while administering justice may be a largely rational affair, there is something prior which is the deeply felt “sense of injustice”. The sense of injustice is a feeling of violation and even rage which, when properly channeled, demands and strives to create justice.
Kenneth Vos
Sheffield, Vt.
