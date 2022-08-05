Kascenska for Vermont House

I strongly support John Kascenska’s candidacy to be the elected Representative of the newly formed Essex-Caledonia District. John’s leadership skills, varied experience, long-time community involvement, and demonstrated collaborative skills will make him an outstanding representative for his constituents.
John is a resident of Burke and a sitting Vermont House member. Earlier this year Governor Phil Scott appointed him to fill a vacant position in the Caledonia 4 District. Because he is a successful small business owner, he was appointed to the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee and has been asked to consider a position on the Appropriations Committee.
John’s 25-year service as a faculty member and administrator in the Vermont State Colleges System will be of great value as Northern Vermont University-Lyndon is absorbed into the newly established Vermont State University. John’s extensive record of public service will enable him to work effectively with a broad spectrum of people. He will be an ardent and active voice for working Vermonters and citizens of the Northeast Kingdom.
Please give John Kascenska your vote in the August 9th Primary.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.