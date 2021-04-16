Keep Casella Out
To the Editor:
I urge you all to do all in your power to keep Casella out of your town.
As a longtime resident of Bethlehem I can attest to the nasty division created here by that deceitful company, the lengthy and expensive legal battles as we tried to enforce agreements, the terrifyingly rapid growth of a mountain of trash that blocks formerly stunning views and more. If you let them in, you will never, ever get them out and the cost to property values, neighborly relations and environment will by far outweigh any benefit—assuming Casella’s follows through on any promises they make.
Do your due diligence—check their record in other host towns—they are known for playing a great game of bait-and-switch while leaving huge problems in their wake.
Amy Delventhal
Bethlehem, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.