One of my daughters told me recently that her husband applied for an academic job, and as part of the interview process he was asked to write an essay on ‘diversity and inclusion’. Aside from my initial reaction, this made me think how I might write such an essay. Well, here it is, short and sweet, what my mother impressed upon me and my five brothers: live and let live; do unto others what you would have done to you; live by the sword, die by the sword; you reap what you sow.
Basically, my mother enforced the practice of generosity and patience, without which there could be no peace during dinner or long car trips. My mother’s good advice for living well and avoiding trouble (and a whack on the head) is something that is worth practicing (even if my frequent failure to do so haunts me). It may not pass muster in the academic or corporate world of identity politics these days, but it works really well and is in keeping with the immortal words of my eldest brother, “Keep it Simple, Stupid”.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.