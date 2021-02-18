Keep Mailbox Access Clear
To the Editor:
As the winter weeks march on, and the snow continues to pile up, please consider all of the hard working mail carriers and package delivery drivers out there, and take time to maintain clear and safe access to your mailbox or front door.
Matt Tellier
Littleton, N. H.
