Keep Test in Place
To the Editor:
Who is B.L.R.R and why we ask you to vote “NO” in keeping the ordinance in place.
The Border Line Ridge Riders (BLRR) is part of the statewide association of credible ATV clubs associated with the Vermont ATV Sportsman Association (VASA). VASA is dedicated to developing, promoting and conserving responsible family based ATV recreation in Vermont, and is providing trail access through leadership, land stewardship, partnership and collaborations with other user groups and landowners. All ATV riders must be part of an established ATV club in order to ride the statewide trail system. All ATV’s and operators must be registered, insured, wear a helmet, be 16 years of age and use traffic signals to legally operate within the City. B.L.R.R requires their members to invoke responsible use in order to use the designated trails. Failure to adhere results in immediate ejection from B.L.R.R, Members are well aware of the criteria of membership.
The benefits of an ordinance is that it allows the City police Department the ability to enforcement. The Border Line Ridge Riders specifically requested the City invoke an ordinance on a temporary basis to test the feasibility of allowing ATV use on certain City streets, if it works further improvements can be made, if it fails the ordinance can be pulled at anytime by the City Council.
