Keep the Faith

I am writing in support of Carrie Gendreau and her right to have her opinion known about the murals in Littleton. As stated in this paper, she is on record for having Biblical values when she was elected. When she was elected, she obviously had the support of the majority of people in Littleton. Maybe more people should be speaking up in support of her and her values now.
In the September 9 - 10 edition of the Caledonian-Record, Jim Graham, Woodsville Guarantee Savings Bank president, is quoted as saying “…we embrace diverse perspectives and foster inclusion among our staff, management, and customers, and welcome all equally regardless of age, race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, religion, or veteran status…” If this is a true policy, then why was Carrie asked to resign from the board of director’s? Why is the bank not ‘inclusive’ of her diverse perspective and religion? I find it very troubling that when a person states an opinion contrary to popular culture, they are shamed, bullied and forced out of their livelihoods. What happened to respect for another’s differing viewpoint?
