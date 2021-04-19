Keep the Name Ditch the Logo
To the Editor:
Regards Rutland HS and the “Rutland Red Raiders,” keep the name and ditch the logo (picture of a Native American on helmets) of a Native American. That way the team keeps it’s name and the folks objecting to the logo are happy. “Red Ravens” has no meaning at all.
I played against Rutland HS in the 60s at Catholic High In Bennington. We were the “Sabers.”
Regards,
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury, Vt.
