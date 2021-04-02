Keep Theology Out of Government
To the Editor:
“I believe in God, the Father almighty, Creator of heaven and earth, and in Jesus Christ, his only Son, …” Many are familiar with the Apostles Creed that begins the catechism of Roman Catholicism. It’s an expression of belief in the unproveable, aka a profession of faith by the faithful that establishes the foundational, but unproveable beliefs of the church. These are the beliefs the Church establishes as inarguable and non-negotiable.
Did you know the Burlington Office of Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging has a catechism and profession of faith all its own? It does! It is called the “ Director of Racial Equity Inclusion and Belonging Terminology document” and can be found at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/sites/default/files/Terminology.docx
The document itself is a weird pastiche of assorted opinions. They range from the simply strange (“Dirty pain is when we …”), to debunked chicanery (“The Implicit Association Test (IAT) is often used…”), to the idly racist (“…may never mention any racial group, but their effect is to create advantages for whites.”), to the hyperbolically overstated (“systemic racism which categorically predetermines..”), to simple professions of faith in the unproveable (“Results from the assumption of a dominant (i.e. white) culture’s right …). It has a lot of entertaining opinions, but is it really the place of local government to proselytize for a particular belief system?
So how about it, do you believe “Capitalism does not exist without white supremacy. We cannot have one without the other.”? Because the City of Burlington says it does!
Patrick Cashman
Portland, Ore.
