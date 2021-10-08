Keep Universal School Meals
To the Editor:
I am writing to bring attention to the campaign for Universal School Meals. I encourage everyone to support the campaign, which seeks to provide every student with free breakfast and lunch every day, regardless of their family’s income.
The federal government has been providing universal meals to students throughout the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic. These meals provide proper nourishment to students, parents are released from the financial burden and time consumption of buying meals and filling out piles of paperwork, and educators reap the benefits of increased attention and improved behavior in their students.
Participation in school meals has skyrocketed with this universal meals model supported by temporary federal waivers. The increased participation erases any feelings of stigma in the students who rely on public schools for ⅔ of their meals. There is a whole generation of children who have experienced universal meals for the past couple of years thanks to the federal government’s waivers.
Along with providing meals to our students, Universal School Meals increase local food purchasing by schools, which provides a stimulus to our local economy and higher quality foods in these meals.
It is unconscionable to return to the pre-pandemic structure of school meals. Universal School Meals allows our children to grow and learn. Children need proper nutrition in order to concentrate on their studies. They need to feel comfortable to thrive. No child can do their best with a hungry stomach or if they’re bullied or feel shamed for receiving a school meal. It is essential that we let our legislators hear our voices. I support universal meals and ask you to do the same because we all want what is best for our children.
Sandy Gmur
Hartland, Vt.
