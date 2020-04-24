Keeping an Open Mind

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The article in your newspaper of 4/24/20 by Dr. Erik Hemmett about responses to the COVID-19 situation is thought provoking and insightful. Dr. Hemmett may be regarded by many who read the article as an outlier but his remarks echo those shared with me about two weeks ago by a highly skillful and experienced MD I rely upon for my own care. While we must be extremely cautious not to move recklessly towards returning immediately back to the normal flow of interactions within our communities we need to critically examine what has become conventional wisdom on the subject of keeping the quarantines going in full force.
It seems that most of the impetus for crisis response policy making in our current situation continues, for better or for worse, to be driven by Trump’s very odd at times Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis Response Team. The nearly daily “press briefings” put forward by this man contain many of his own off the cuff remarks that reflect his lack of medical expertise and tendency to rely upon his own judgment rather than those of a full range of qualified medical expert opinions. Evidently only a low percentage of the US population regards Trump as a reliable source of info on the subject; most regard his comments with well-deserved skepticism. The man is an entertainer, not an academic and certainly not a Doctor. Most of the viewing public absorbing his daily announcements are generally unsophisticated voters who are unskilled at separating Trump’s odd mixture of divisive political rhetoric from sound information upon which to form opinions either of the Trump administration itself or of its’ handling of the very serious situation we are confronted with.
Trump is on record as an enthusiastic believer in chaos theory, where powerful leaders can make use of multiple distractions combined with installing fear into the public in order to generate the desire for a “strong leader” who will rescue them from perceptions of incredible danger they may be facing. Another tactic utilized by Trump is to try to say what he thinks the public wants to hear; to pretend to be deeply sympathetic with the wishes of common people, while manipulating at all possible levels to bring about benefits for his true constituency, a tiny group of the very wealthiest Americans who can reap enormous benefits from his secretive policy decisions.
