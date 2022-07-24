Keeping Miller’s Run Bridge Safe
To the Editor:
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: July 24, 2022 @ 4:27 pm
Keeping Miller’s Run Bridge Safe
To the Editor:
There are dozens of YouTube, TikTok and websites that help people solve the everyday problems of parking in their own garage. They put down bumper stoppers, hang tennis balls, install reflective tape and screw pool noodles to the walls.
The goal in Lyndonville - to protect the Miller’s Run Bridge - does not need to include ugly cement installations that will ultimately damage the hapless trucker who can’t, or won’t read the signs.
Approaching the north entrance, a driver turns from Rte. 122 traveling south. Just past the park n’ ride, there is nowhere else to go, and that is where he or she needs to be stopped. To let them go further, defeats the purpose of the signs.
So, first the sign that says, “One Lane Bridge” and above that says “11’9”” should be moved to that juncture. Then, above the sign , an extension could be made with an arm on it, perhaps with a sort of spring mechanism. The arm (maybe rubber padded) can extend over the oncoming traffic at the height of 11 foot, 10 inches and whack (not destroy) a vehicle, hopefully prohibiting it from proceeding.
If clarification is imperative, I suppose another sign following can say, “If your vehicle hit the obstruction, you are too tall for this bridge; turn around and go back.” Anyone ignoring this combination deserves to pay the fines and perhaps lose their license!
The same would be possible at the other side of the bride, far enough in advance of the bridge to allow for stopping and turning back.
I am no engineer, but I don’t think such a design would be difficult and would not cost the town the projected arm and leg that is currently in the works. Perhaps the application of Occam’s razor is advisable here.
Gail Wind
Newark, Vt.
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.