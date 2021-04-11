Keeps Me Awake at Night
To the Editor:
I need help understanding why I toss and turn and can’t fall asleep after attending a Wheelock Selectboard meeting.
On April 6, I listened for the first hour as the Selectboard presented and discussed complaints from citizens who wished to remain anonymous. Someone filed a complaint against the road crew because the win row created when the road was being graded was in their way. A second someone filed a complaint because the road grader operator did not pull off to the side of the road while grading to let her go by. There was also a complaint about a post that had been hit and maybe one of the town trucks hit it. And then there was talk about a pot hole. The highway supervisor was asked what he does from 5:30 am – 6:30 am when he is in the garage. He was also grilled about a complaint from another anonymous someone that some piece of town equipment (unspecified) had been left idling for an unspecified amount of time on some unspecified day. By the grace of God, the power at my house went out a little after 7 and the internet connection to the meeting cut off.
There are other issues I had hoped the Board might address or engage in some discussion about. The town garage is in need of significant repair. Our road crew works in a building with a roof that has rotten rafters and leaks in many places including above the furnace and the highway supervisor’s desk. There is no bathroom in the town garage, only a porta-potty and no running water in the winter (the pipes freeze). Black mold, puddles of water inches deep on the floor… We have needed a new town garage for a long time.
Regarding road equipment, Wheelock’s equipment is all aging. The estimated cost for the equipment that needs to be replaced in the next 7 years is over $800,000.
Wheelock also has two capital planning projects underway. Whatever proposal is decided to fix the issues with the Town Hall/town offices, it will probably come in around $600,000 – and that must be done in the next 2-3- years.
There are no numbers for the new town garage we have to build but the towns around us have spent from $300,000 to $500,000 for their new town garages. This expense, put off for many years, also will fall within the next few years.
Then there are two more bridges that need repair. Years ago, the repair costs were estimated at $1,000,000 for the bridge on Peak Rd and $500,000 for the Minister Hill bridge.
The Wheelock municipal tax rate will be going up this year unless we receive a windfall of unbudgeted money. The tax rate will have to go up again next year when we add back in all the cuts that were made to keep it from going up any higher this year.
It bothered me when I heard the highway supervisor being asked what he did between 5:30 am and 6:30 am in the garage. It bothered me even more when I read the minutes for the part of the meeting I missed and learned that a Board member would now be helping the highway supervisor with his daily schedule. Something about all this keeps me awake at night.
I have decided to respectfully request the Board pass a motion that they will not entertain discussion of anonymous complaints.
I have decided to respectfully request that the Selectboard add to their monthly agenda an opportunity to discuss how Wheelock is going to come up with the millions of dollars we will need in the next 7-8 years and what impact that will have on our property taxes.
My research on the $80,000 that Wheelock is eligible to apply for from the Recovery Act funding for municipalities left me worrying that we have no eligible projects. I read that the federal ‘gift’ is limited to municipal water, sewer and broadband projects. We don’t have municipal sewer, water or broadband. I respectfully request that the Selectboard research and report to their citizens what if any financial help our town will be eligible to apply for from the Recovery Act.
I have great respect for and trust in our highway supervisor. I have total confidence in his ability to take care of our roads. I was pleased to see that before the end of their meeting, the Board agreed to get quotes for the repair of the roof of the old, dilapidated town garage.
Now that I have shared the weight of my worries, maybe I’ll be able to sleep tonight. Or maybe all I’ve accomplished is disturbing the sleep of others. One certainty is that municipal property taxes will be going up in Wheelock.
Yours,
Carol Rossi
Wheelock, Vt.
