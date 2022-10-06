Kelsey is the Obvious Choice
To the Editor:
Updated: October 7, 2022 @ 11:32 am
I’m writing in support of Kelsey Root-Winchester for State Representative for Groton, Newbury, and Topsham. I’ve gotten to know Kelsey over the last few years and what I have learned gives me hope for our towns and our future. There’s a saying that if you’re not part of the solution then you are part of the problem. Being part of the solution means cooperation, considering different views, and, of course, fixing the problem. Kelsey embodies the traits of service, collaboration, and vision. The GOP of today bases their. positions on fear and the mindset of scarcity. Kelsey understands that acting from fear fixes nothing and leads to division.
Kelsey has proven her leadership skills on the school board, as president of WRAP, which works on among other things affordable housing, helping found 302 Cares, a substance misuse coalition. In addition, she runs a business that is all about wellness and community service. Kelsey’s energy, leadership, and vision is something that has been lacking in the last 2 years.
Electing someone with a vision that lifts all boats and creates a bright tomorrow is critical now which is why I’m voting for Kelsey. Kelsey Root-Winchester will create prosperity for our community through her life’s work.
Allison Line-Andrews
Newbury, Vt.
