Kicking Us While We’re Down
To the Editor:
The announcement that the Vermont State Colleges Office of the Chancellor (OC) wants to close Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College at Randolph at this time is one of the cruelest, sickest things I have ever seen. The community is suffering due to complying with pandemic directives, and now this. It feels like a kick in the gut while we’re down.
How about taking a close look at the Office of the Chancellor and the structure of the VSC by a fair and impartial outside entity before rushing to close three college locations? The Chancellor’s Office takes $7.64 million dollars from the colleges per year, according to a VSC Board of Trustees document. See: https://www.vsc.edu/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/2018-06-21Board-of-Trustees-Meeting-Materials.pdf p.32.)
The $7.64 million is used to centralize administrative systems that could be efficiently handled at each of the colleges if they weren’t forced to provide $1.5 million each to the OC. For example, the top four Chancellor’s Office executives’ 2018 annual salaries, not including all benefits, total $574,759 per year:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.