The other night at LI, at a forum about diversity, equity and inclusion, I finally had a chance to have a conversation with people I disagree with. What I’m pretty sure of is that none of us changed our opinions, but we got to hear what each other’s opinions are. A conversation. But without getting into the actual issues that arose, this morning, while I was thinking about the forum, a phrase that got repeated last night, “Kids will be kids” came back to me. But from a different direction. Most of us, I think, when we hear those words know that it means “the kids” have one way or another done something wrong. So “Kids will be kids” means something bad, but it often comes with a, Yeah, well , kids will be kids, attitude.
But why is that? “Kids” do amazingly wonderful things. This winter this paper ran several articles on the sports page about teams rallying around players who really needed something special - a chance to sink a basket, for example. And on more than a few front pages there are stories about some young person or group of young people who put in a lot of effort to help a friend or the community or school or even reaching overseas to lend a hand. Yeah, well, kids will be kids.
So to me, I’d like that phrase, those four words, to be more inclusive and cover a spectrum of what we expect from kids. And it should include all the good stuff. Let’s not set a low bar. But, you know, sometimes kids decision making isn’t the best and it’s because of their ages and brain development. Or to put it bluntly, sometimes kids do “stupid” things of all sorts. Sometimes they get away with them, and sometimes they don’t.
But there is a line between “stupid” and mean. And last night, “Kids will be kids,” was used as an excuse for young people being mean and worse to peers. To me, when a child or several children act like that to anyone no matter who that person is, that shouldn’t be covered by the “Kids will be kids” umbrella. That’s another category all together. And that’s the one that really needs addressing.
