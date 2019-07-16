Killing of Coyotes
To the Editor:
I recently became aware of an effort by Vermont Law School students to enact a regulated coyote hunting season, versus the current open season that leaves coyote puppies orphaned when their parents are killed during the summer months. The petition seemed like a good compromise: coyote hunters want to keep the open season, coyote advocates don’t want any hunting at all, so a compromise would be a regulated season. Landowners who have conflicts with coyotes would still be able to kill coyotes year-round. Unfortunately, that was voted down by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board with little rationale as to why.
One common argument for coyote hunting is that it’s an important “wildlife management” tool. Although the Fish & Wildlife department seems to champion this idea, it’s a very flawed argument. An open season on coyotes is actually contradictory to proper wildlife management because it causes increased breeding. Coyotes are monogamous and mate for life; the “alphas” are the only two who mate in a pack. When they’re killed, the pack disperses prematurely which means more coyotes on the landscape looking for new territory. These coyotes may be unskilled juveniles who may have more conflicts with landowners because they haven’t had a chance to be raised by and learn from more mature coyotes that know to avoid humans.
To add to the illegitimacy of the argument for an open season, the wasteful nature of coyote killing often results in hunters shooting coyotes and leaving the lead bullet-riddled carcasses in the fields where they were killed. These contaminated carcasses poison wildlife, including bald eagles and other scavengers who consume the carrion.
The only ones who stand to benefit from an open season are those who take pleasure in killing every coyote they see. This behavior is rooted in hatred and a complete misunderstanding of coyotes and their biology, and sadly has been dictating wildlife policy, rather than scientific understanding and reasonable morals.
Tessa Barnett
Burlington, Vermont
