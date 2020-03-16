Killy on Cannon
To the Editor:
One year before French alpine skier Jean-Claude Killy won Olympic gold medals in the downhill, the giant slalom, and the slalom events at the Tenth Winter Olympic Games in Grenoble, France, Killy aced those same three skiing races over the Fri. Mar. 10 – Sun. Mar. 12, 1967 weekend in the “North American Alpine Championships at Cannon Mountain.” (“Jean [-] Claude Killy Wins 3 Ski Titles,” The North Adams Transcript, North Adams, Mass., Mon. Mar. 13, 1967, at p. 12).
The then 23 year old Killy was competing in the inaugural World Cup ski racing season and his “three wins gave him the World Cup of skiing title – even before competition for the award had ended.” (Ibid.) That Friday, in the downhill race, Killy assaulted the 8,388 foot Cannon course in a time of 1:29:03. The next day, “Killy flashed down the 60-gate, 4,600-foot course of the giant slalom in 1:35.63.” (Ibid.) On Sunday in the slalom event, the French skier’s combined time of 1:28:05 garnered him the laurel wreath. Killy’s burgeoning star power that winter and “[h]is appearance [at Cannon Mountain] helped draw the largest crowds ever to witness alpine skiing in the East and the largest in the nation except for the ’60 Olympics at Squaw Valley. An estimated 5[,]000 [onlookers] on Sunday brought the three-day total to approximately 15,000.” (“Killy Leads French Sweep, Draws East’s Biggest Ski Crowd,” The Boston Globe, Mon. Mar. 13, 1967, at pp. 23, 28).
His skiing “grand slam” of winning three Olympic gold medals in the alpine events the following year at the Grenoble Winter Olympiad catapulted Jean-Claude Killy to international commercial and endorsement superstardom as his flashing style was highlighted by the Olympic Games television coverage, broadcast in color by ABC Sports. In addition to his haul of Olympic gold medals, Killy repeated as World Cup champion that 1968 ski racing season.
