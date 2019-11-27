King Donald
To the Editor:
Ketanji Brown Jackson, of the US district court in Washington, in her decision to force former White House counsel Don McGahn to abide by the law and comply with a subpoena from Congress (just like everyone else), pointedly stated: “It is a core tenet of this nation’s founding that the powers of a monarch must be split between the branches of the government to prevent tyranny … Stated simply, the primary takeaway from the past 250 years of recorded American history is that presidents are not kings.”
When the President of the United States boasts that he can shoot someone in the street and suffer no consequences, when he calls for the death penalty for citizens without trail, when he withholds foreign aid for personal political gain, when he overrides the specific wishes of his armed forces commanders, he is acting as a tyrant, and those who support him are enabling tyranny. I’m recalling those who complained of Obama’s “imperial presidency” when he handed down executive orders; what are they saying now?
Sincerely,
