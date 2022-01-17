J. Pineo’s recent passionate letter (CR 1/14/22) concerning the King James bible was an eye opener, I had no idea that there was such controversy over different versions of the Christian bible. In his letter, Pineo mentioned the concept of divine inspiration a few times, so what does that term really mean? How does one experience divine inspiration?
The writer Joseph Selbie dealt with this issue in his book “The Physics of God” where he makes the case that there is a consistency to the visions described by saints, mystics, and those who have had what is called a near-death-experience (NDE). Selbie promotes the idea that these subjective, but strangely consistent experiences should at least generate scientific interest into the nature of consciousness.
Because of J. Pineo’s recent Caledonian letter claiming that the King James bible has some type of ultimate authority, it brings to my mind the acute need for credible cosmological investigations, including into the nature of consciousness, utilizing scientific methods to answer the questions many religions claim to answer: where do we come from, how do we live, and where do we go when we die. Until that data is explicitly known, I think I’ll just look at the truly inspiring pictures coming back from the space telescopes that are now part of the scientific effort to answer life’s eternal questions. Perhaps, King James might have been supportive of a cosmological scientific investigation, but, then again, it might have looked a lot like witchcraft to him and his followers.
