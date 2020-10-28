Kitchel for Vermont Senate
To the Editor:
As impressed as I have been with Jane Kitchel, I am moved to write a letter in support of her reelection to the Vermont Senate. Jane shows a great balance of compassion and smarts and has been willing to listen to those of us who have come to her with important community issues. Her legislative accomplishments have been numerous, and she has overseen a balanced budget every year since becoming Appropriations chair in 2010. Of note, the recent budget for FY 2021 passed the Senate on an unanimous vote.
As an active board member of a nonprofit that serves low income elders and adults with disabilities in Newbury, VT, I have had the occasion to meet with Kitchel more than once. She listened compassionately, considered our concerns, and gave a thoughtful response that showed how she considers all Vermonters needs in a balanced way. She has integrity.
Her legislative record shows that she recently supported fulfillment of the funding commitment for the State College System to prevent closure of several campuses, thereby providing time to develop a coherent plan for its future sustainability. She has supported the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, tax relief for the Town of Hardwick for a public beach, tax credit to Weidmann to modernize its St. Johnsbury plant and preserve
