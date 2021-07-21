Kiwanis Pool - A Gem
To the Editor:
I was walking into the Kiwanis Pool building this morning as Sandy was writing on the chalkboard about the $4,000/week cost to run the pool. We got to reminiscing about old classroom chalkboards and the value of the pool. She mentioned that if everyone would just throw a dollar or two in the donation box, it would all add up to help cover costs.
Well, that got me thinking, as I was enjoying a few early-morning laps, how much the St. J. Kiwanis Pool has meant to my family alone. As a child I took lessons and spent hot summer afternoons there, as did my children, and now my grandchildren. Also, I recently learned that when my dad was a young boy he almost drowned in the Passumpsic River, which brings us to the original mission of the pool project, to keep kids from drowning in the local rivers. What a gem we have in our backyard, and it’s always been and continues to be free for anyone to use. But as I mentioned above, it is in no way free. So I encourage y’all to send a gift of appreciation in the form of a donation and let’s keep the pool open for generations to come!
Jaye Young
Concord, Vt.
