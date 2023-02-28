St. Johnsbury’s Kiwanis Club encourages St. Johnsbury voters to approve Article 16 on this year’s Town Meeting ballot and support the Kiwanis Pool by authorizing an expenditure of $29,000.
The Kiwanis Pool is owned, maintained, and operated by St. Johnsbury’s Kiwanis Club. Kiwanians raise the remaining funds required to meet the annual operating budget of $70,000, about $1000 each day the pool is open.
Kiwanians provide approximately 1000 volunteer hours each year so that the pool remains open 7 days a week during the summer.
In 2022 380 area youth received a two-week Red Cross swimming lesson at no charge. General family swim is provided 7 days a week and the pool is also open 5 mornings a week for physical therapy swim.
Please vote Yes on Article 16 and keep the Kiwanis Pool open this summer.
