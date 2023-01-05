Know This About Littleton’s Vice Principal
To the Editor:
My stepmother came into my life when I was about 10 years old. I still did not like the idea of having a stepmom then, but she soon won us over with her kindness and with her engagement. She took on a man with five children and has done nothing but mother us well for the past 15 years.
She has recently been put on suspension from her work as Littleton High School’s vice principal. For what, we did not know. I am in education myself, and I can tell you how important good administrators are.
I am not writing this to change anything- she does not want to be exonerated. She does care what people think of her though, and that someone may think ill of her hurts her more than you know. That is what happens when you put a compassionate person on the chopping block. They worry about others.
Although I am not privy to certain details of Vanessa’s case and she has shared with me only the vaguest of points, might I remind the reader that they, too, have only some knowledge of the facts.
So as much as I have encouraged her to exonerate herself by writing a piece like this, she says no, she cannot. I realize now it is altogether unfair to ask a woman who has been unduly defending herself for the past month from mystery charges to defend herself publicly. That’s not her job. Her job is to be with children, making sure they are protected enough to learn and to grow. That is what she does. That is why she has been in education now for 16-plus years. That affords a lot of eyewitnesses to her character if you care to do a survey.
If you want my account of her character, I can only share my experience. She is the same person on and off the field. She works long hours willingly to make sure everyone else is first. She takes care of her children. She serves despite health failures. She asks good questions and is the best listener you will ever meet. She had an illness early in life that left her especially compassionate and wise. I have no criticism for her as a mother or as a friend. She has never raised her voice at me, never called me or anyone else a name (deserving or undeserving), and I don’t think I have once heard her swear. Everyone who knows her knows that she is not perfect but that she is kind and smart. Vanessa is a devoted daughter and friend.
Mr. Superintendent, to you I would say: Why are you being unfair? Not just to my mother, but to the kids you serve in your role. Who are you going to find better than her, more caring than her, more competent than her? There may be a reason good administrators are hard to come by. And there is a reason your investigation yielded nothing. Because there is nothing to be found.
It is defamation of character and it is a witch hunt.
I am writing to a town that may lose an administrator. Your children matter. Your teachers matter. Your support and adjacent staff matter. You get to decide who educates and cares for your children.
Respectfully,
Kaylee Sandvil
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
