Knowing US History Isn’t a Partisan Issue
To the Editor:
Your editorial titled “Liberal Kool-Aid” (11/19/2020) offered a thoughtful telling of a shamefully long chapter in American culture that continues to influence us today. Thank you for taking the time to outline this painful and often ignored social history.
Recognizing the inherent injustices that have kept thousands of Americans from enjoying “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” honors the intent of our Constitution and brings us closer to resolving these divides. There is nothing “Liberal: about knowing the brutal history of enslavement and decades-long efforts to segregate and disenfranchise Black Americans. There is nothing “Liberal” about recognizing the social and economic advantages of being born white. There is something inherently patriotic about taking the time to understand our history and reconcile a painful past with a promise of a better future.
Anna Rubin
